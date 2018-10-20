Woman dead after exchange of gunfire with DCSO deputies

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington woman dead Saturday after an incident with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office ended with an exchange of gunfire. According to Lt. Robby Kilgo with DCSO, the woman was walking erratically on Clyde School Road before pointing a gun at a bystander, ordering him out of his vehicle.
Upon arriving to the scene the woman then pointed the weapon at the responding deputies who then shot and wounded the woman. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed the woman later died Saturday.
Prior to the incident, authorities say the woman called 911 to report that her father had been shot. However, the woman’s father was not injured nor home at the time of the shooting.
Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis has requested SLED to handle the investigation.
WMBF will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
