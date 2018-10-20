Woman dead after exchange of gunfire with DCSO deputies; SLED investigating

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is actively investigating an incident with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office that ended with an exchange of gunfire and a Darlington woman’s death.
In a press release, SLED SAID:
“SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. These independent investigations follow SLED’s guidance in conducting interviews along with the gathering and analysis of forensic evidence. Interviews are being conducted with the officers and others.”
According to Lt. Robby Kilgo with DCSO, the woman was walking erratically on Clyde School Road Saturday before pointing a gun at a bystander, ordering him out of his vehicle.
Upon arriving to the scene the woman then pointed the weapon at the responding deputies who then shot and wounded the woman. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed the woman later died Saturday.
Prior to the incident, authorities say the woman called 911 to report that her father had been shot. However, the woman’s father was not injured nor home at the time of the shooting.
Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis has requested SLED to handle the investigation.
This incident was the 31st officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2018 and the first this year involving a deputy of DCSO.
In 2017, there were 49 officer involved shootigns in South Carolina; one involved the DCSO.
WMBF will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
