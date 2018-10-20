SC officer pulls over mayor during first day on duty

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Typically one’s first day on the job is memorable but one first-timer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department had a first day she will never forget. PTL Amanda Johnston stopped a driver for an expired tag and it turned out to be none other than Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.
Bethune posted about the interaction on her Facebook page.
The question everyone is asking: Did the Mayor received a ticket or just a warning? Bethune says she did not.
PTL Johnston was welcomed to the force early Friday morning, taking her oath at at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center.
Twelve new officers were welcomed to the force on Friday.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.