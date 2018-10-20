SC officer pulls over mayor during first day on duty

By Casey Watson and Aaron Ladd | October 20, 2018 at 8:44 AM EST - Updated October 20 at 9:11 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Typically one’s first day on the job is memorable but one first-timer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department had a first day she will never forget. PTL Amanda Johnston stopped a driver for an expired tag and it turned out to be none other than Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.

Bethune posted about the interaction on her Facebook page.

Meet MBPD’s newest Patrol Officer! PTL Amanda Johnston’s first day on patrol was today and guess who her first traffic...

Posted by Brenda Bethune Mayor of Myrtle Beach on Friday, October 19, 2018

The question everyone is asking: Did the Mayor received a ticket or just a warning? Bethune says she did not.

PTL Johnston was welcomed to the force early Friday morning, taking her oath at at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center.

A dozen Myrtle Beach police officers were welcomed to the force on Friday in front of friends and family. Bagpipes preceded the ceremony, held at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center. This actually was the second time for oath-taking. The officers graduated from the Criminal Justice Academy earlier this year and took their oaths right before Hurricane Florence. Since family members weren't on hand then, the department scheduled the formal event. The new officers are Aaron Allston, Charlotte Becker, Zachary Chestnut, John Graves, Troy Gross, James Ignaszewski, Amanda Johnston, Jackson Lange, Bryan Levy, Charles Nycum, Vincent Padavano and Justin Sterbenz. Myrtle Beach Police Department #myrtlebeach #cityofmyrtlebeach

Posted by Myrtle Beach City Government on Friday, October 19, 2018

Twelve new officers were welcomed to the force on Friday.

