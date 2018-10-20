Restaurant Scorecard: Leaky faucets, blocked sinks, and some shut the doors for good

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This week’s restaurant scorecard begins with The Scotchman at 3211 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.The gas station, which sells grab and go eats, was cited for blocking the hand sinks with soft drinks.
It was also noted that hot dogs in the cooler had no prepped or discard date. In addition no food probe thermometer was found in the establishment to properly gauge food temperatures. The Scotchman received a 91 out of 1-hundred.
Next up, Papi’s Pizza at 8724 Highway 707 in Myrtle Beach. Papi’s was cited for having items in squeeze bottles and bulk containers on the cook line and back prep area not in their original containers and not labeled with an easily identifiable name.
The restaurant was also cited for having a sink faucet leaking water and a faucet handle that would not turn water off. Papi’s received a 97 out of 1-hundred.
We end with a perfect score. It’s a place you might pick up desserts from for family parties. Walmart’s Deli and Bakery at 5141 Seaboard Street receives a 1-hundred. Congratulations! To take a closer look at these inspections head over to WMBF News dot com…click on the menu bar on the top left—and select Restaurant Scorecard.
WMBF News also likes to update you on restaurants either opening-- or closing. This week-- we have a some closings to tell you about. WMBF News has learned the Moe's in North Myrtle Beach.. is no longer open. When you search Moe's North Myrtle Beach in Google.. the restaurant on Highway 17 shows up as being permanently closed. NO word on when it closed its doors..but there are still Moe's locations in Surfside Beach and Conway.
Officials at Myrtle Beach Mall-- also confirm the Ruby Tuesday location there is closed. They say it closed a few months ago.. We asked the General Manager about what’s next for that storefront.. he says the mall is working on a re-development plan for the property at this time. The location on Highway 544-- in Surfside Beach-- also-- no longer listed on the corporate website.
