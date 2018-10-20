RCSD investigating death of inmate at Florence County Detention Center

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that their agency is investigating the death of an inmate at the Florence County Detention Center.
Per the spokesperson’s statement Saturday, the male inmate was in a cell by himself and “there were no outward signs of trauma.” An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was asked to investigate this incident at the request of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
The name of the inmate has not been released at this time and the sheriff department’s investigation is ongoing.
This is the second time the Richland County Sheriff’s Department has been asked to investigate an incident in Florence County. RCSD also was a lead agency in the investigation of the ambush on several law enforcement officers on Oct. 3 as warrants were being served at the home of Fred Hopkins. One Florence Police officer was killed and several others were injured.
