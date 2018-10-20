Prince Harry opens memorial as royal tour continues

SYDNEY (AP) — Prince Harry has paid tribute to Australian service members by opening a new wing of a war memorial before heading to a delayed opening of the Invictus Games as he and wife Meghan continue their visit to Australia and the South Pacific.
A thus-far joyous debut royal tour by the couple, buoyed by news that they are expecting their first baby, turned solemn as the Duke of Sussex opened a long-awaited extension to the Anzac Memorial in downtown Sydney's Hyde Park on Saturday morning.
The former British Army captain and the former Meghan Markle laid a wreath of Australian native flowers at the steps of the memorial, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison, other dignitaries, and service men and women looked on.