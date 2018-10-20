Myrtle Beach mini-marathon: start time, road closures and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Runners will compete in the Myrtle Beach mini-marathon Sunday, October 21. The race will impact surrounding roads for several hours in the downtown Myrtle Beach area. Below is all you need to know about the race and which areas to avoid.
Start time: 7:00 a.m. Sunday, October 21
Starting line: Coastal Grand Mall (near Dillard’s) — 2000 Coastal Grand Cir.Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Finish line: Plyler Park — 11th Ave North & Ocean Blvd Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
WEATHER: According to our First Alert Weather Team runners should wear sleeves as it will be brisk to start the morning! Sunday will turn out mostly sunny and brisk as a cool breeze continues. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the lower 60s.
