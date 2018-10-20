Myrtle Beach temporary employee arrested on numerous drug charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WIS) - A Myrtle Beach employee has been arrested on multiple drug charges, according to officials with the city.
Officials say Norvell Dewitt Finklea Jr., 36 of Marion, was a part-time, temporary summer employee working for the City of Myrtle Beach through an arrangement with a local employment agency.
Finklea was arrested by the Myrtle Beach Police Department Friday on drug charges near 33rd Avenue North.
He was charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and one count each of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, trafficking cocaine more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams and possession with intent to distribute narcotics within a half-mile of a school or park.
Finklea had been assigned to the Parks Division in the Public Works Department.
The city has advised the employment agency that his services are no longer required.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.