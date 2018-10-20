Multi-structure fire on 78th Ave. in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A fire has engulfed multiple buildings on 78th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
Evans said that two buildings are on fire, one of which is under construction.
The building that was under construction has collapsed, there were no one in either building
The fire department tweeted that many crews with both Horry County and Myrtle Beach are on scene of an active fire.
Myrtle Beach officers are on scene to assist with traffic.
