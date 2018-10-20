Gov. McMaster, state officials visiting Conway Monday

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -
Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by state and federal officials and nonprofit organizations for Team South Carolina Day Monday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Conway Recreation Center, 1515 Mill Pond Road.
Team South Carolina days provide local residents and businesses affected by Hurricane Florence with a one-stop opportunity to learn about relief resources available to them.
Team South Carolina events will include representation from the following agencies:
■ S.C. Department of Insurance - Assistance with insurance questions, claims and policy coverage
■ S.C. Department of Health and Human Services - Assistance with questions about healthcare services and Medicaid
■ S.C. Department of Social Services - Apply for SNAP assistance
■ S.C. Emergency Management Division - Coordinating individual disaster assistance with FEMA and will provide information for residents about personal recovery steps. SCEMD will also provide emergency preparedness guides and demonstrate the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.
n S.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Office on Aging - Assistance for seniors
■ S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control - Will provide free well water test kits; free tetanus shots; WIC services
■ S.C. Department of Revenue - Tax relief information
■ S.C. Division of Veterans Affairs - Services for veterans
■ S.C. Housing Authority - Mortgage or rent assistance, rental housing
■ S.C. Department of Mental Health - Information about mental health services
■ S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs - Services for individuals with disabilities
■ S.C. Dept. of Employment and Workforce - Answering questions about jobs affected by Hurricane Florence, helping with unemployment benefits and job searching
■ S.C. Dept. of Labor, Licensing and Regulation - Assistance in fire safety, OSHA and residential builder information
■ S.C. Dept. of Agriculture - Collecting farmers’ information regarding their assistance needs
■ FEMA - Assistance with registering for financial assistance related to the storm
■ US Small Business Administration - Assistance with applying for disaster loans
■ US Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency - Assistance for farmers with crop losses or damage
■ S.C. Disaster Recovery Office - Disaster case managers will assist eligible citizens with disaster-caused unmet needs through a basic intake process
■ SBP - Will teach homeowners how to safely and properly muck and gut along with safe and effective mold remediation steps
■ United Way - Will help residents register to volunteer in the community
■ Several organizations will be providing donated goods for the event, including: Lowcountry Food Bank, American Red Cross, UMCOR, Salvation Army and Catholic Charities.
One more month
Hurricane Florence survivors in South Carolina have one month left to register with FEMA.
The last day to apply for FEMA assistance is Nov. 20.
Homeowners, renters and business owners in Horry County may apply for disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured disaster-caused damage and losses resulting from Hurricane Florence.
Assistance may include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property loss and other serious disaster-related needs.
South Carolinians can apply with FEMA or check on their application by:
■ Calling 800-621-3362 (voice,711/VRS-Video Relay Service) (TTY: 800-462-7585). Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish);
■ Using the FEMA smartphone app, available at
■ Visiting a State-FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to find the DRC closest to you visit
FEMA awards do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.
FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but underinsured applicants may receive help after their claims have been settled. Applicants are encouraged to submit to FEMA a copy of their insurance coverages, settlement and/or denial.
Visit the S.C. Emergency Management Division website at scemd.org, on social media (@SCEMD on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram), or FEMA’s Hurricane Florence disaster webpage at www.fema.gov/disaster/4394, or Facebook at www.facebook.com/FEMA, and the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion4.
Recovering family treasures
When homes are flooded and lives upended, treasured possessions such as photos, important documents, artwork, quilts, family heirlooms and other keepsakes become more cherished. These valued possessions may be salvageable.
Preservation experts from the Smithsonian Institution will be on hand in the Horry County State/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Conway Tuesday through Thursday to demonstrate how to handle, dry and clean damaged objects. The discussion will include personal safety, setting priorities and options for treatment.
The event will be held at Horry Georgetown Technical College, 2050 U.S. 501 Conway, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
For more information, email the Heritage Emergency National Task Force.
