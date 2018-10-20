Florence Co. fatal crash sends two to the hospital

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A one-vehicle crash turned fatal when two people were sent to the hospital and the driver later died, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on South Hill Road near South Warren Street in the Timmonsville area.
The driver was behind the wheel of a 2004 Ford four-door driving eastbound on South Hill Road. The vehicle ran off the right-hand side of the roadway and struck a mailbox.
The driver overcorrected and the vehicle overturned in the westbound lanes of South Hill Road.
The driver nor the passenger were wearing a seat belt, they both sustained injuries after being entrapped in the vehicle.
They were transported to McLeod Hospital where the driver later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.
