Two children taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Two children have been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Florence, according to Lt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department.
Drulis said a car crossed the center lane at South Garden Hills Drive and 3rd Loop Road, striking the two children.
The driver of the vehicle and the children were taken to an area hospital.
Drulis said that officers spoke with the driver and do not believe this to be a criminal investigation.
Florence Police Department is actively investigating the incident.
