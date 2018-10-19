Tickets set to go on sale for Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert; artists expected to be announced soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tickets are set to go on sale for next month’s Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert that is being held in Myrtle Beach.
The list of artists for the Nov. 11 concert, to be held at TicketReturn.com Field, are also expected to be released on Friday.
“It came together very quickly and I’m just truly amazed at how people have stepped up and said, “Let us help, let us be a part of this. We want to sponsor it,’” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said.
This event could raise between $500,000 and $750,000 if the concert sells out. Proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross Eastern South Carolina Chapter and the Area Recovery Council through the Waccamaw Community Foundation.
Hotels are also getting in on the event by offering package deals for the weekend.
