School board member blames Facebook hack for crass meme

“I can tell you that my Facebook page was hacked, for I do not know how this appeared on my page,” Todd said. “Mysteriously, two weeks ago my Facebook page came back up and I had to remove it from social media again. I invite anyone to look at the last four years (that’s how long I have had an account) to find anything negative or racist or any undesirable language on my page. That would not be how I live my life. Am I perfect? No, but at my age and my priorities currently this is not what I am thinking about. Whatever happened to innocent until proven guilty?”