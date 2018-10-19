Report: Fire at The Havens in NMB broke out in third floor of building

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach firefighters provided an update Friday on the progression of a fire that broke out at a building in The Havens at Barefoot Resort.
According to a post on North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, crews were alerted of a building fire in The Havens off of Catalina Drive just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
Initial reports were “significant black smoke” was seen coming from the third floor.
When the first crews arrived, they tried to stop the fire on the third floor while also making sure all residents got out of the building safely, according to the post.
“The fire had already worked into the common attic area and initial crews quickly recognized the fire was moving (too) rapidly to try and contain with their hand lines inside,” according to NMB firefighters.
Aerial devices were used to try and slow the fire’s progression and keep it from spreading to nearby buildings. Several agencies provided mutual aid as crews worked the scene for the remainder of Thursday afternoon and evening.
One NMB truck stayed on scene throughout the night to monitor the situation.
No injuries were reported and the exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
