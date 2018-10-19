Rare polio-like illness spreading among children across the nation: what local doctors want parents to know

“It can start with a fever, or a respiratory virus, vomiting, diarrhea, that type of thing. That usually resolves, in a few days to a week, to a couple weeks later. A child usually develops within hours weakness in one of their limbs. Other symptoms that are seen include neck weakness, double vision, facial weakness, and other neurologic symptoms like that,” said Dr. Guilkey. “We know that it usually comes after an illness, like a respiratory illness, or a stomach illness or a fever. It usually comes maybe a week after that so we know that, or we think that, it might be related to the viruses. We don’t know whether it’s actually directly caused by the virus, or it could be your body’s immune system reacting to the virus and causing the limb weakness and the neurologic changes.”