North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews continue to investigate cause of condo fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Crews with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue are continuing to investigate what caused a condo fire that affected 18 units Thursday afternoon.
Officials say the fire started around 2 p.m. No one was hurt, as everyone in the building and their pets were able to evacuate safely.
Officials say the fire made its way into the shared attic space.
A day later, and neighbors can still hardly believe what happened.
“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Diane Cayce said.
Cayce’s friend lived on one of the top floor units of the building affected. She’s keeping her friend’s dog as her friend stays in a hotel.
Neighbors say they feel for the victims.
“I talked to three people who lived here, and it was sad,” Ray Jay said. “They’re watching everything they have in there go up.”
The American Red Cross is assisting the victims.
