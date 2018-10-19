Myrtle Beach girl, 11, featured in new ‘Halloween’ film

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An 11-year-old Myrtle Beach girl’s budding acting career has taken a big leap forward thanks to one of cinema’s all-time great boogeymen.
Starting this weekend, audiences across America will get a glimpse of Sophia Miller in her brief but pivotal role in “Halloween,” a sequel to the 1978 horror classic directed by John Carpenter and starring a young Jamie Lee Curtis.
Curtis makes her return to Haddenfield, IL to battle Michael Myers in this new iteration, with Miller appearing as her daughter.
As it turns out, her appearance brings her acting career full circle up to this point.
Mom Christine Miller said the whole family caught the acting bug a few years ago when they appeared as extras in the HBO series “Eastbound and Down,” which filmed a portion of its second season at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ stadium.
“Eastbound and Down” starred actor Danny McBride, who has a screenplay credit on the new “Halloween.”
“It is full circle,” Christine said.
The family has agents, and when a nationwide casting call went out for “Halloween” – they were looking for an 11-year-old with blonde hair, blue eyes and a knowledge of martial arts – the Millers knew who would fit the bill.
Ultimately, the part went to Sophia and she spent a day in Charleston filming her scenes. According to Christine, her daughter was invited back to meet the stars of the movie. The actors were very gracious to the young actor, especially Curtis.
“She was the nicest person you’ll ever meet,” Christine said of the Hollywood legend.
According to Sophia’s online biography, she has appeared in a number of local commercials as well as the FOX gothic crime drama “Sleepy Hollow.” The new “Halloween” is her biggest project to date.
Despite the graphic nature of previous entries in the franchise, Christine said the producers assured the family that Sophia’s scenes weren’t violent.
Still, that doesn’t mean the Millers didn’t have a ball getting up close and personal with one of the icons of the horror genre.
“We did get to hang out with Michael Myers, which was pretty cool.”
The family is gathering at The Grand 14 Cinemas at The Market Common on Saturday for a 2:05 p.m. showing of the film. It will include a red carpet session for the Grand Strand’s newest star.
