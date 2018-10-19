Myrtle Beach Fire deploys to Florida to provide relief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In the wake of Hurricane Michael devastating the Panhandle, crews from Myrtle Beach loaded up and made the trip south to see how they could help.
On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach Incident Management Team deployed to Tallahassee, Fla., eight days after in made landfall in Mexico Beach.
The 11 member team is helping build and maintain a “Tent City” that will house between 1,000-2,000 people, including first responders, national guard, utility workers, and other government officials.
Myrtle Beach Fire Chief, Tom Gwyer, who is in Florida said this weekend’s Florida State University football game is what makes this assignment so important.
“Florida State has their homecoming this weekend so all the hotels in Tallahassee have been booked up for months,” Gwyer said. “So all of the relief works are staying in those hotels and they need to be out by tonight or tomorrow for those reservations. So, they’ve been staying in the hotel but because of the homecoming and everything happening this weekend they don’t have the availability anymore.”
Gwyer says the “Tent City” gives workers a place to rest their heads at the end of the night.
He describe the tents as large wedding tents that are enclosed with air conditioning and other comforts of home.
