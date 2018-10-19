17 children, 4 adults injured in Upstate school bus crash, officials say

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WYFF) - Seventeen children and four adults were injured Friday in an Upstate school bus crash, according to officials.
Two adults were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital and a child was taken to GHS Children's Hospital. At least one of the GHS patients was airlifted.
Sixteen children and two adults are being treated at Self Regional Hospital, according to Self Regional Healthcare media relations director Mark Hyatt.
Abbeville County School District Superintendent Betty Jo Hall said the bus was one of three buses returning to Westwood Elementary School after a field trip. The school’s website said a fourth-grade field trip was scheduled Friday.
The accident happened at about 1:15 p.m. on Highway 25 at Nation Road, according to the Highway Patrol. Officials said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Sky 4 was over the scene where the bus had run off the side of the highway and into the woods. The back emergency door was open so that children could be taken off the bus.
McKinney said that a reunification center has been set up at the National Guard Armory at 6918 Highway 25 North in Greenwood for parents to pick up uninjured children.
Hall said there were fewer than 30 students on the bus when it crashed.
Investigators said they have not determined why the bus veered off the highway.
