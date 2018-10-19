Injured pelican rescued in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - An injured pelican has been taken to an area animal hospital, thanks to the citizens at Litchfield by the Sea.
According to the Midway Fire Rescue Twitter, people at Litchfield by the Sea called them about an injured Pelican.
Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer and Deputy Chief Mark Nugent were able to corral the “feathered friend” and take him to the Arc Animal Hospital.
The post said that Birds of Prey will pick the pelican up in the morning for more care.
