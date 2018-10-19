Georgetown man accused of assaulting, kidnapping 77-year-old woman

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Georgetown man is in custody for the alleged kidnapping, assault and burglary of a 77-year-old woman last week.
Adam Corbett Morris, 37, was arrested Friday on charges related to the October 7 incident on St. Delight Road.
According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told deputies a man rang her doorbell around 9 p.m. asking for water. When she returned with a bottle of water, he forced his way into her house and demanded money, the release states. Morris reportedly dragged her through the house until finding a purse with money inside. According to deputies, the suspect then took the money and left through the front door after attempting to wipe away his fingerprints from the door handle.
Morris is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
