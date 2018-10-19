Georgetown man accused of assaulting, kidnapping 77-year-old woman

According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told deputies a man rang her doorbell around 9 p.m. asking for water. When she returned with a bottle of water, he forced his way into her house and demanded money, the release states. Morris reportedly dragged her through the house until finding a purse with money inside. According to deputies, the suspect then took the money and left through the front door after attempting to wipe away his fingerprints from the door handle.