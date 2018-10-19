Florida man accused of cutting off penis of ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

(RNN) - A judge granted a $1 million bond to a Florida man who is accused of attacking another man with a tire iron and then cutting off his penis, the Chicago Tribune reports.
Justin Foster, 28, of Tallahassee allegedly flew from Atlanta to Chicago in March, rented a car to drive to the suburb of Des Plaines and attacked his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.
Officials say Foster approached the man on the street, hit him in the head with a tire iron, carved his initials into the man’s leg, and then cut off his penis, tossing the organ over the fence.
Foster then dragged the bleeding man behind a parked car to hide him, according to prosecutors. He later returned to the airport to fly back to Atlanta.
The victim, who was discovered by a passerby, survived the assault but has permanent brain damage.
Foster was arrested in August in Tallahassee and extradited to Chicago in September to face attempted murder charges. Officials uncovered threatening text messages sent to the victim and his ex-girlfriend during the investigation.
To make bail, Foster will have to pay $100,000 and stay in the area for trial.
