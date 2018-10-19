Florence police, DEA to host prescription drug take-back event

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, will be conducting a prescription drug take-back event next week.
According to a news release from the department, the event will be held on October 27 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at two locations in Florence: West Florence High School at 221 Beltline Drive and First Baptist Church at 300 South Irby Street.
No needles or liquids will be accepted.
During a previous event in April, 49 South Carolina law enforcement agencies collected over 8,500 pounds of medications at 66 collection sites, the release states.
