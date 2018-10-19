FIRST ALERT: Mild today with a coastal shower possible

Today will be a tad warmer than yesterday with highs reaching the lower 70s by the afternoon. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and a light breeze that starts to come out of the south by the afternoon. The weekend still looks to feature a changeable weather pattern as a strong cold front pushes through the area. Saturday will be considerably warmer as temperatures reach the upper 70s to near 80 ahead of the front. As the front moves through, a few showers will be possible in the afternoon. Rain chances are only 30% and many areas will stay dry.