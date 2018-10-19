FIRST ALERT: Changeable weekend forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front will result in changeable weather through the weekend.
Milder temperatures will continue to return the region tonight and Saturday. With some clouds at times, temperatures tonight will remain much warmer than last night with readings in the middle 60s at the beach, and lower 60s across the Pee Dee.
Saturday will see the warming trend continue as southwesterly winds push temperatures to 80° by the afternoon. By late in the day, a strong cold front will be nearing the area. Ahead of the front, clouds will thicken and turn skies mostly cloudy at times. A few fast moving showers will race through the area from the afternoon through the early evening.
The strong cold front will quickly push off shore by Saturday night and allow much cooler weather to blow in on a gusty wind. Temperatures will fall quickly into the lower 50s by early Sunday morning.
Sunday will turn out mostly sunny and brisk as a cool breeze continues. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the lower 60s.
The core of the much cooler weather arrives Sunday night into Monday morning when temperatures drop into the lower and middle 40s. Some areas west of Interstate 95 will even see temperatures dropping into the upper 30s.
