Defense continues with its case in Tammy Moorer kidnapping trial

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The trial of Tammy Moorer continues Friday as it enters its ninth day of testimony.
The defense will call more witnesses to testify on behalf of Moorer.
Moorer is one of those expected to testify, but it's still not clear when she will take the stand.
Thursday’s proceedings were rough for the defense team. Five of their witnesses were not allowed to testify because they allegedly violated their sequestration order.
The state said Tammy Moorer's son, two of his siblings, the defendant’s mother and another witness were in a holding room and were under a sequester order.
A bailiff testified the group was watching a live stream of the trial even though they were sequestered.
Tammy Moorer is charged in connection with the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.
Reporter Marissa Tansino will be live tweeting inside the courtroom. Follow along with those tweets here.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.