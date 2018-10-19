Davisson Brothers, Love & Theft set to perform at Florence relief concert

October 19, 2018 at 11:50 AM EST - Updated October 19 at 11:56 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The first artists scheduled to perform at next month’s Hurricane Florence relief concert in Myrtle Beach were announced Friday.

According to a post from the Carolina Country Music Fest, Love & Theft and the Davisson Brothers are set to take the stage at the concert on November 11 at TicketReturn.com Field.

The event could raise between $500,000 and $750,000 if the concert sells out. Proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross Eastern South Carolina Chapter and the Area Recovery Council through the Waccamaw Community Foundation.

More artists are expected to be announced at a later date.

Tickets will range from $50 to $200. For ticket information, click here.

