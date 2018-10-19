Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street skids, China slows

WALL STREET: Investors sold technology and internet stocks, industrials, and companies that rely on consumer spending amid worries about economic growth. The Standard & Poor's 500 index has lost 5.5 percent in volatile trading since Oct. 3. Industrial and basic materials companies that investors worry might be vulnerable to a worsening U.S.-Chinese tariff battle have taken some of the biggest losses. The S&P 500 shed 1.4 percent to 2,768.78. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.3 percent to 25,379.45. The Nasdaq composite sank 2.1 percent to 7,485.14.