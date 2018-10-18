Woman sentenced following deadly 2017 North Myrtle Beach golf cart crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman who pleaded guilty in August following a deadly golf cart crash last year in North Myrtle Beach was sentenced to a negotiated cap of five years in prison Wednesday, according to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Diane Hunter pled guilty to reckless homicide after authorities say she was speeding along 15th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach when she hit a golf cart, killing 65-year-old Kathern Snipes.
The state agreed to cap Hunter’s sentence at five years instead of up to 10 years she faced with the charge.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.