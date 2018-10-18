WATCH LIVE: Tammy Moorer kidnapping trial expected to include testimony from defendant

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The defense is expected to begin presenting their case to the jury Thursday in the kidnapping trial of Tammy Moorer.
After the state rested its case Wednesday, Moorer indicated to the judge that she would testify on her own behalf.
The jury was sent home early Wednesday so the attorneys could work out scheduling issues ahead of the defense’s case.
Testimony is set to resume Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m.
Moorer is charged in connection with the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. Her trial is entering day nine after a jury was seated on Oct. 8.
Follow Marissa Tansino on Twitter as she live tweets from inside the courtroom.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.