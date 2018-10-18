Report: Man washes car at Little River convenience store while fully nude

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police were called after a convenience store employee reported a man pulled into the gas station’s parking lot and began washing his car while fully nude.
According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, officers were called at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of indecent exposure at the store, located in the 3400 block of East Highway 9 in Little River.
The employee said she was preparing to open the store for business when the vehicle pulled into the parking lot and stopped at one of the pumps. The man got out and started emptying trash from the car and putting it into a trash can, the report stated.
He also started washing the car windows, all while completely nude, according to the police report. After five minutes, he got back into his vehicle and left.
According to the employee, this is a “fairly often event” that occurs about two to three times per week.
