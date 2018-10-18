Planning commission files complaint against Surfside Beach over ‘irreparable harm’ new entertainment district could bring

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Planning and Zoning Commission and a local resident have filed a complaint against the town over its recently approved entertainment district.
According to court documents filed Oct. 16, the town council exempted developments in the new district from the requirements of the federal Clean Water Act and the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System “in violation of local, state and federal law.”
The documents state any construction that isn’t required to comply with the Clean Water Act and the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System doesn’t have to develop a stormwater management plan.
“This will result (in) dangerous impacts on the surrounding property owners, causing irreparable harm to those properties,” court documents state.
The plaintiffs, which includes the planning commission and resident Beth Kohlmann, are asking the court to issue an emergency order that restrains the town from enforcing the ordinance that creates the entertainment district, issuing any building permits for the district, and allowing any new development that does not comply with the Clean Water Act and the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System.
“Any land disturbance activity can and will cause excessive runoff to the neighboring property owners without the requisite stormwater management measures in place,” according to court documents.
A message has been left for the town’s attorney seeking comment.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.