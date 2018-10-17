$970 million! Mega Millions jackpot inching toward $1B

By NBC12 Newsroom | October 17, 2018 at 11:08 AM EST - Updated October 18 at 11:19 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $970 million, the Virginia Lottery announced Thursday.

The jackpot was already at a record level for the game before Tuesday’s drawing.

Virginia Lottery officials say more than 132,000 people tickets purchased in the Commonwealth won prizes on Tuesday night, ranging from $2 to $10,000.

The $10,000 winning tickets were sold in Haymarket and Bristol.

No one has won the jackpot since July.

The next drawing is Friday night.

In addition to the nearly $1 billion jackpot, PowerBall is also seeing an increase in its jackpot.

