$970 million! Mega Millions jackpot inching toward $1B

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $970 million, the Virginia Lottery announced Thursday.
The jackpot was already at a record level for the game before Tuesday’s drawing.
Virginia Lottery officials say more than 132,000 people tickets purchased in the Commonwealth won prizes on Tuesday night, ranging from $2 to $10,000.
The $10,000 winning tickets were sold in Haymarket and Bristol.
No one has won the jackpot since July.
The next drawing is Friday night.
In addition to the nearly $1 billion jackpot, PowerBall is also seeing an increase in its jackpot.
