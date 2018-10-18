Laurinburg man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting minors

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Deputies need your help in tracking down a man wanted for felony warrants related to two counts of indecent liberties with a minor child, according to an online post from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.
Sherman Smith, 43, allegedly sexually assaulted two minor children on separate dates. Smith is believed to be somewhere within Laurinburg, likely within city limits.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, contact Detective Jessica Sadovnikov at 910-266-4332, ext. 4.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.