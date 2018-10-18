Florence police continue to search for man last seen in July

William James Smith, Jr. (Source: Florence PD)
October 18, 2018 at 5:43 AM EST - Updated October 18 at 5:46 AM

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man last seen in July.

According to a news release from the department, William James Smith, Jr. was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on July 5 at his home in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street.

He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with brown pants.

Police say Smith, Jr. has medical issues which cause seizures and memory loss.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Florence police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

