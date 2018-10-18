FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues 2018-2019 winter outlook

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued its outlook for the 2018-2019 winter season.
The latest outlook indicates that a mild winter could be in store for much of the United States according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. The winter outlook that covers the months of December through February, indicates that above-average temperatures are most likely across the northern and western U.S. The Carolinas, Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic all have equal chances for below, near or above average temperatures.
The outlook also indicates that a wetter-than-average winter is most likely across the southern portions of the U.S., and up into the Mid-Atlantic, including the Carolinas. Northern Florida and southern Georgia have the greatest odds for above-average precipitation this winter. Drier-than-average conditions are most likely in parts of the northern Rockies and Northern Plains, as well as in the Great Lakes and northern Ohio Valley.
The main driving force behind the upcoming winter season is likely to be the development of El Nino. Today’s outlook states that "El Nino has a 70 to 75 percent chance of developing. Although a weak El Nino is expected, it may still influence the winter season by bringing wetter conditions across the southern United States, and warmer, drier conditions to parts of the North.”
El Nino is an “ocean-atmosphere pattern that is caused by warmer than normal ocean temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. During the winter, typical El Nino conditions in the U.S. can include wetter-than-average precipitation in the South and drier conditions in parts of the North” the outlook says.
While El Nino may be the main driving force in the U.S. weather pattern this winter, other factors can also play a role.
A weather pattern known as the Arctic Oscillation could turn the forecast to more below normal temperatures in the eastern US. The report stated that “the Arctic Oscillation influences the number of arctic air masses that penetrate into the southern U.S. and could result in below-average temperatures in the eastern part of the U.S.”
Another factor known as the Madden-Julian Oscillation could also be a factor. The Madden-Julian Oscillation “can contribute to heavy precipitation along the West Coast. This could play a large role in shaping the upcoming winter, especially if El Nino is weak, as forecasters predict” the outlook says.
