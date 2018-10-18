FIRST ALERT: Crisp fall night followed by big Saturday warm-up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool fall temperatures will give way to a roller coaster forecast through the weekend.
Tonight will see temperatures dropping quickly after sunset as readings bottom out in the 40s for most areas away from the beaches. Temperatures across the Pee Dee will drop into the lower and middle 40s, while the closer to the beach, temperatures will reach the upper 40s to near 50.
Friday will start to see a bit of a moderating trend. With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will reach the lower 70s by the afternoon.
The weekend still looks to feature a changeable weather pattern as a strong cold front pushes through the area. Saturday will see a considerable warming trend as temperatures reach the upper 70s to near 80 ahead of the front. As the front moves through, a few showers will be possible in the afternoon. Rain chances are only 30% and many areas will stay dry.
Much cooler weather will blow in behind the front for Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures Saturday night will drop into the lower 50s. With a gusty breeze and plenty of sunshine, only lower 60s are expected for Sunday.
The core of the cool weather moves in Sunday night into Monday morning when temperatures drop to near 40 inland and the lower and middle 40s at the beach.
