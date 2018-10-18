FIRST ALERT: Cool and breezy Thursday forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures are falling this morning in the wake of a cold front. Inland is already well into the 50s, and the beaches will fall through the 60s this morning to the upper 50s just before sunrise. Despite abundant sunshine, a gusty north wind will keep temperatures below 70° today. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s most of the area and the mid-60s for areas near the NC border.
The coolest weather settles in tonight when most areas away from the beach will see temperatures dropping into the middle 40s.
This weekend we have a changeable forecast as yet another cold front moves through the Carolinas. Ahead of the front, southerly winds will push temperatures back into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon. A few fast moving showers and storms are possible in some areas late in the day Saturday.
As the front pushes offshore, another round of even cooler weather blows in. Sunday’s temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 60s and by Sunday night, lower and middle 40s will be common.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.