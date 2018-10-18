FIRST ALERT: Cool and breezy Thursday forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures are falling this morning in the wake of a cold front. Inland is already well into the 50s, and the beaches will fall through the 60s this morning to the upper 50s just before sunrise. Despite abundant sunshine, a gusty north wind will keep temperatures below 70° today. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s most of the area and the mid-60s for areas near the NC border.