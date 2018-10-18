Deputies: Man wanted for breaking into Scotland County homes during Hurricane Florence

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in capturing a man wanted for allegedly breaking and entering into homes during Hurricane Florence.
According to an online post from the sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Brandon Taylor Patterson is wanted for two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny and two counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property.
Deputies say Patterson is believed to be in the Laurel Hill community and/or commuting to and from Virginia.
If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact Detective Jessica Sadovnikov at 910-266-4332, ext. 4.
