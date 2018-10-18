DEAL DIVA: How to score spooktacular deals this Halloween

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - According to the National Retail Federation’s Halloween survey, Americans plan to spend a scary amount on the holiday this year, a whopping $9 billion. Deal Diva Christel Bell shows you once again why in all thy ways, it pays to save.
Several Halloween stores in the area have brand new costumes that start at $25 and up, and most times that’s the price for a kids’ costume.
But Money Crashers says before you buy, try shopping your own closet. Use a little creativity to inspire your costume by using what you already have at home.
You can search your kids’ dress-up bins to find costume inspiration as well.
Swap costumes with friends, as frequently costumes are only worn once or twice and are usually in good condition.
Take to social media, create a group page and invite other families to swap or lend costumes.
In addition, check your thrift stores. Retailers like GoodWill and Once Upon a Child offer lots of costume markdowns. The stores will have an entire section dedicated to Halloween, with costumes, props and accessories for next to nothing.
Let’s trick or treat.
Some like to go house-to-house, while others prefer to stay home and hand out candy. Then we have those that want to limit the sugar consumption. Whatever you choose, there are ways to reduce the cost and keep it fun! First try candy alternatives. Non-candy treats go a lot further, as Money Crashers says items like a roll of sparkly stickers and glow in the dark fangs are great prizes.
Pencils and erasers will be great little prizes when kids are sifting through a ton of candy.
Most of these items are cheap and can be found at dollar stores.
For those looking to buy candy, know that many retailers will offer sales. Check the newspaper for coupons and download retail apps to your phone to help save.
The Target Cartwheel app was offering up to 25 percent off selected bulk bag candy.
