Two major leases awarded to the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has been awarded two major leases, allowing them to expand access to care for Veterans in the Charleston and Myrtle Beach areas.
The new leases will provide a Clinical Care Annex for outpatient services in the greater Charleston area and a consolidated facility for outpatient care in Myrtle Beach.
The Charleston VAMC was ranked as the second fastest growing VA in fiscal year 2017 with a 7.4 percent unique patient growth rate, and the fasted growing level 1A VAMC nationwide for the percent unique patient increase with a cumulative growth rate of 33.86 percent over the last five years.
“Space has been our biggest challenge with our rapid growth rate,” said Charleston VAMC Director & CEO Scott Isaacks. “Being able to increase our physical footprint with these two leases will give us the space we need to continue providing high quality health care services to our Veterans.”
The Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic lease will provide 84,000 net usable square feet and will be located on the northwest corner of Howard Avenue and Airpark Drive. The lease gives ample space to expand existing services in the area including primary care, mental health, tele-mental health, tele-health, dermatology, podiatry, physical therapy, occupational therapy, prosthetics, optometry, audiology, compensation & pension, blood collection, an optical shop and radiology, including general, CT, ultrasound, bone density and the capability to add MRI. The space also allows for additional specialty services expansion. The awardee for this clinic is Guvcar JV, LLC.
In Charleston, the Expanded Clinical Care Annex will total 75,000 net usable square feet and will be located on the corner of Rivers Avenue and Hanahan Road in North Charleston. The annex will focus mainly on primary care and dental with secondary services including mental health, select specialty care, blood collection and radiology, including general, CT, ultrasound, bone density and the capability to add MRI. The awardee for this clinic is Carnegie Management and Development Corporation.
Both the Charleston and Myrtle Beach sites will feature a women’s clinic and provide ample parking spaces for Veterans and visitors. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2019.
