Two major leases awarded to the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center

The Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic lease will provide 84,000 net usable square feet and will be located on the northwest corner of Howard Avenue and Airpark Drive. The lease gives ample space to expand existing services in the area including primary care, mental health, tele-mental health, tele-health, dermatology, podiatry, physical therapy, occupational therapy, prosthetics, optometry, audiology, compensation & pension, blood collection, an optical shop and radiology, including general, CT, ultrasound, bone density and the capability to add MRI. The space also allows for additional specialty services expansion. The awardee for this clinic is Guvcar JV, LLC.