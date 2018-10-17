Report: Man shot multiple times with BB gun, fake Rolex and gold necklace stolen

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to the 6300 block of Wedgewood Street around 9:30 p.m. where they met with the 21-year-old victim. The victim says he was at a friend’s house on 65th Avenue North when the suspect arrived at the residence and asked the victim to take a walk with him outside. Police say as they were walking down the street, the suspect asked the victim for $40 that was owed to him. After telling the suspect he would have it on Friday, the suspect allegedly took a black BB gun from his waistband and shot the victim five times. The suspect then ordered the victim to hand over his fake gold necklace and fake Rolex, the report states.