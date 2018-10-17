Powerball ticket sold at grocery store in Little River is worth $150,000

According to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Lowes Foods on Pavilion Drive. Another $150,000 winning ticket was purchased in Aiken at the Publix on Eastgate Drive. Because the winners paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay, their $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was selected in Saturday’s drawing, the release states.