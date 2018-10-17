Powerball ticket sold at grocery store in Little River is worth $150,000

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Powerball ticket sold at a grocery store in Little River for last Saturday’s drawing is worth $150,000.
According to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Lowes Foods on Pavilion Drive. Another $150,000 winning ticket was purchased in Aiken at the Publix on Eastgate Drive. Because the winners paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay, their $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was selected in Saturday’s drawing, the release states.
The lucky numbers for Saturday’s Powerball drawing were 11, 14, 32, 43, and 65 with Powerball 15.
More than 19,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot drawing is for $345 million with a cash offering of $199 million.
