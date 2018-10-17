Myrtle Beach sends incident management team to FL to assist with Hurricane Michael recovery effort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Incident Management Team arrived in Tallahassee, FL Tuesday to assist in recovery efforts following Hurricane Michael, according to an online post from Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
The 11 member team met with Florida’s Emergency Management Division and will be responsible for building and maintaining “Tent City,” which will house between 1,000 and 2,000 people, including first responders, National Guard utility workers and other government officials.
The deployment is expected to last two weeks.
