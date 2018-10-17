24/7 mental health crisis program making progress

“So far, it’s been really, really good and well received. It’s helping our officers out that they have an additional tool and when they respond to a scene to somebody that’s in crisis or that has a mental illness. And it’s also great for the person who has a mental illness or suicidal ideation because they can receive services that we’re not the experts at providing, so having somebody extra there is just a fantastic tool,” said Captain John Bertang with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.