24/7 mental health crisis program making progress

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -A 24/7 program designed specifically to help meet the needs of those in mental health emergencies is now being offered along our state’s coast. The Community Crisis Response and Intervention Program launched in August, and organizers say the response from the community has been overwhelming. This program is a partnership between the State Department of Mental Health and the Horry County and Myrtle Beach police departments.
The goal is to quickly link people in crisis to the appropriate level of care and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations or arrests. Director of the program, Amanda Gilchrist, said this program shows how well situations pan out when the community comes together.
Here’s how it works. Anyone experiencing a mental health emergency can call the hotline. If determined it’s needed, a team will arrive on scene to provide a psychiatric screening. Gilchrist says there’s always two clinicians joined with law enforcement when arriving to the scene.
Not only does this program benefit the individuals in crisis and their families, but law enforcement and first responders benefit from having experts in the field to help troubleshoot and get the appropriate disposition. Organizers say this program is all about the community coming together to make sure people are connected to the appropriate level of care.
“So far, it’s been really, really good and well received. It’s helping our officers out that they have an additional tool and when they respond to a scene to somebody that’s in crisis or that has a mental illness. And it’s also great for the person who has a mental illness or suicidal ideation because they can receive services that we’re not the experts at providing, so having somebody extra there is just a fantastic tool,” said Captain John Bertang with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Gilchrist said right now, the staff is made up of full-time, dual-employment, and on-call counselors ready to respond to a mental health crisis. She added so far, the highest referrals they’ve seen call in is from law enforcement. Bertang said the feedback has been great. The mobile service is becoming an additional tool for officers responding to someone with a mental illness. While they are still in the early stages of rolling out the program, organizers hope to come up with other innovative ways to reach people.
“Well the sky is the limit with the program. Eventually, they would like to incorporate a tele-help or a tele-cite program where we can video conference right from the scene. So, it’s kind of like a gateway to fast track someone who’s in need into a certain hospital or a certain bed or a certain mental health professional and have access to those needs,” said Bertang.
Organizers say they hope to expand this program statewide in the near future.
The crisis hotline number is 833-364-2274. If you, your family, or your friend is experiencing a mental health emergency, you’re encouraged to call that number.
