Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man was hospitalized after being shot during a drive-by shooting in Horry County according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department.
An HCPD officer was called to an area hospital shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning where he spoke with the victim.
The victim said he was walking down Highway 917 toward his home when a white, four door mid 2000′s model car drove up beside him.
A person in the vehicle shot him, hitting him in the upper left thigh.
According to the incident report, this is being investigated as attempted murder.
HCPD is actively investigating the incident.
