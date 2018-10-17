Man on death row for 2002 murder of Myrtle Beach officer requests new trial

However, once the trial court overruled their objections, see Tr. 342-343; 367, trial counsel deficiently failed to exercise peremptory strikes necessary to ensure the unqualified jurors would not be seated on the jury. As a result, both unqualified jurors were seated, and both participated in the guilt-or-innocence and penalty determinations. Because of their self-professed unwillingness to consider a broad range of constitutionally relevant mitigating evidence, it is at least reasonably probable that one or both jurors adversely affected the outcome of the penalty phase deliberations, and that, absent their participation, the result of those deliberations would have been different.