The Latest: O'Rourke evokes Trump's 'Lyin' Ted' in debate

FILE - This combination of Sept. 21, 2018, file photos show Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, left, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, right, during their first Senate debate in Dallas. Democrats lead Republicans in the money race in many of the key Senate and House campaigns three weeks ahead of midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. O’Rourke set perhaps the most notable mark of the fundraising period, pulling in $38 million for the quarter, more than tripling Republican incumbent Cruz. But underscoring Democrats’ challenging path to a Senate majority, polls show Cruz with a consistent lead nearing double digits. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File) (AP)