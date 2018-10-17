Jack Nicklaus coming to Grand Strand for anniversary of two golf courses

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Golf legend Jack Nicklaus is coming to the Grand Strand to honor the 30-year anniversary of two local golf courses.
According to a press release, Nicklaus will recognize Pawleys Plantation Golf and Country Club, and Long Bays Golf Club. Both layouts are Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses.
Nicklaus is scheduled to visit on Monday, Oct. 22 in a private, invitation-only event.
Following meetings with officials and staff from Founders Group International and Pawleys to kick off his visit, Nicklaus will tour the design at Pawleys Plantation, the release stated. At the end of the tour, he will meet with boys and girls from The First Tee of Coastal Carolinas.
Later that night, Nicklaus will be the guest of honor at a cocktail reception and dinner hosted at the club. There will also be a question-and-answer session moderated by former PGA of America President Gary Schaal.
“We felt there was no better way to celebrate Mr. Nicklaus’ visit to the beach than to sit down with Gary for an in-depth conversation about his career, his life and passion for the game,” Steve Mays, president of Founders Group International, said.
A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner. Those interested in tickets should contact Alisa Smith with Golf Tourism Solutions at Alisa.Smith@golftourismsolutions.com or call (843) 282-2665.
